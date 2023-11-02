Groups supporting Israelis and Palestinians bring their messages to OSU's campus

"I think it’s really scary that my friends here know some of these people personally," said Jessica Lebowitz, an OSU student who helped create the display. "They went to camp together, and they went to school together, and they did Jewish youth group together.""We are so close-knit, and so I feel like almost everybody has some loved one, some piece of home in Israel," said Lebowitz.

"If I don’t speak out on what’s going on in Palestine, I’m just being complacent," said Heba, co-president of Students for Justice in Palestine. "I think that is beyond disgraceful just because you are silencing an artist and not just an artist but a Palestinian artist," Heba said."As a Palestinian American myself, I represent my people," said Heba. "They’re my family right now in Gaza, and I’m representing them. I am their voice. They don’t have a voice."

"The Wexner Center for the Arts canceled the November 14 Director’s Dialogue on Art and Social Change: The Creative Future of Food on October 19. Given the expectation that the dialogue would include discussion of a region of the world that is now experiencing war, we did not feel it is an appropriate time to have a conversation about food sustainability with panelists who have expertise on this topic. We will look for opportunities to reconvene the panel at a future date.

United States Headlines Read more: FOX28COLUMBUS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLSIDESNOW: FACT CHECK: Does Video Show Israelis Arrested for Supporting Palestinians?Violence between Israel and Hamas has led to protests across the U.S., with some cases of demonstrators supporting each side clashing head-to-hea...

Source: AllSidesNow | Read more ⮕

FOX28COLUMBUS: OSU RB Miyan Williams out for the year, Day looks ahead to 6-2 RutgersWhile previewing his team's upcoming game at Rutgers, Ohio State coach Ryan Day caught reporters off-guard during his weekly media availability Tuesday that bru

Source: fox28columbus | Read more ⮕

NEWSMAX: Israelis Push Netanyahu to Prioritize HostagesProtests in Israel are calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make the rescue of hostages taken by Hamas in the attack on Oct. 7 the military's main priority, NBC News reports.The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a volunteer group that was formed to help...

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more ⮕

MYNORTHWEST: Ross: Palestinian minister asks UN for peace, Israelis look back to genocide'Mr. President, 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza face death every day and every night,' al-Maliki pleaded. 'Save them, save them. Look at them as human beings.'

Source: Mynorthwest | Read more ⮕

TMZ: Gigi & Bella Hadid's Dad, Mohamed, Compares Israel to NazisMohamed Hadid comparison of Israelis and Nazis gets slammed as anti-Semitic and hateful.

Source: TMZ | Read more ⮕

TRTWORLD: Israel's 'concept paper' suggests expulsion of Palestinians in Gaza to Egypt's SinaiIsrael's Intelligence Ministry outlined three alternatives in a paper aimed at changing the civilian situation in Gaza after Tel Aviv initiated its relentless bombardment of Palestine's enclave.

Source: trtworld | Read more ⮕