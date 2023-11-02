Groups supporting Israelis and Palestinians bring their messages to OSU's campus

"I think it’s really scary that my friends here know some of these people personally," said Jessica Lebowitz, an OSU student who helped create the display. "They went to camp together, and they went to school together, and they did Jewish youth group together.""We are so close-knit, and so I feel like almost everybody has some loved one, some piece of home in Israel," said Lebowitz.
"If I don’t speak out on what’s going on in Palestine, I’m just being complacent," said Heba, co-president of Students for Justice in Palestine. "I think that is beyond disgraceful just because you are silencing an artist and not just an artist but a Palestinian artist," Heba said."As a Palestinian American myself, I represent my people," said Heba. "They’re my family right now in Gaza, and I’m representing them. I am their voice. They don’t have a voice."
"The Wexner Center for the Arts canceled the November 14 Director’s Dialogue on Art and Social Change: The Creative Future of Food on October 19. Given the expectation that the dialogue would include discussion of a region of the world that is now experiencing war, we did not feel it is an appropriate time to have a conversation about food sustainability with panelists who have expertise on this topic. We will look for opportunities to reconvene the panel at a future date.
