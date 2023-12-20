Groups file lawsuit to stop new Texas law on illegal border crossings

A group of migrants follow a state trooper vehicle after surrendering in Eagle Pass on July 29, 2023. Two groups have filed a lawsuit to stop a new Texas law that would make illegally crossing the border a state crime. The law, which Abbott signed on Monday and is scheduled to take effect March 5, violates the U.S. Constitution because Congress has given the federal government sole authority over immigration enforcement.

The lawsuit argues that the law would prevent immigrants from requesting asylum in the U.S., a right they have regardless of how they enter the country. The groups filed the lawsuit on behalf of El Paso County and two immigrant rights organizations — El Paso-based Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center and Austin-based American Gateways. The groups are asking a federal judge to prevent Texas from implementing the law and declare it unlawful





Henry Cuellar works to repair relationship with labor groups in San AntonioWhen Henry Cuellar's district was redrawn in 2021, it picked up more people in San Antonio, giving the city more influence in his primary. Cuellar acknowledged the need to connect with the areas that need to know him better. He has been working to repair his relationship with labor groups in San Antonio.

Donald Trump Receives Endorsement from Texas Governor Greg AbbottDuring a visit to a U.S.-Mexico border town, Donald Trump picked up the endorsement of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Trump promised that his hard-line immigration policies would make Abbott's job easier. Abbott, a fellow border hawk, endorsed Trump for the 2024 nomination.

Trump Visits U.S.-Mexico Border, Endorsed by Texas Governor AbbottFormer President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border and receives endorsement from Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Trump campaigns on a hard-line immigration agenda and expresses plans to defeat President Joe Biden in the next election.

Residents in East Texas Towns Seek Lower Electricity RatesResidents in two East Texas towns hope a state regulatory board will step in to help lower electricity rates. Linda Berry loves a lot of things about Livingston: her neighbors, the quaint downtown and the picturesque woods. But she’s no longer sure those perks are worth the cost of the utility bill she pays each month. Berry, who is 60 and lives alone in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, lost her job this summer and worries she doesn’t have enough savings to retire. The $400 — or more — she is charged each month for utilities is not helping. Now, Berry and more than 300 residents of Livingston — a roughly 6,000 person town in Polk County, about 75 miles northeast of Houston — have filed a petition with the state Public Utility Commission, asking the state agency to review the East Texas town’s electric rates

North Texas Cities Lead Population BoomNorth Texas cities of Celina, Princeton, Prosper have led population boom, while the Park Cities saw a marginal decline in residents since 2020. The D-FW area was responsible for 36% of Texas’ population growth in the last three years.

Fort Worth Adds Most Residents in Texas, but Austin Region Still Fastest-GrowingTexas added nearly 1.6 million people between 2020 and Jan. 1, with the Austin region drawing in the most new residents. However, Fort Worth added the highest number of residents compared to other cities.

