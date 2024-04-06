Group Protests for Investigation into Public Utilities in Rochester

The group ' Metro Justice ' took to the streets in Rochester , NY, to ask Monroe County legislatures to investigate public utilities . They are protesting against RG&E and advocating for the replacement of the utility company with a public utility.

The study would cost $1 million, and they need a few more votes from Democrats to pass the legislation.

