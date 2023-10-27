Group of girls at elementary school in Bellflower find intruder inside campus bathroom

from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and FoothillsA parent told FOX 11 that on the morning of Oct. 26, a group of nine-year-old girls went to use the restroom and were shocked to find a man inside. The stranger asked the girls to approach him and asked that they not tell their teacher.

"Prior to school starting today, an unidentified male individual was reported on the Thomas Jefferson campus," a memo written by Dr. Angelica Montelongo said. The alert continued to say, "The individual made his way into the girl's restroom where he spoke to a student where a few girls entered the restroom. Staff was notified immediately by the students and the individual was escorted off campus. Administration followed up by contacting the Sheriff’s Department to notify them of the situation and ask for increased police patrol throughout the community.

While parents are happy to see the school taking action to prevent something like that from happening again, they are not happy about the lack of action that day. Parents said the school was never placed on lockdown and that school staff did not contact the sheriff’s department until 2 p.m. headtopics.com

In addition, Dr. Montelongo allegedly told parents the suspect was taken into custody when he was apparently released. Although the man was escorted off campus by people who worked at the school, a description of the suspect was not provided.

Frustrated with the school’s lack of urgency, the parents did their own detective work and were able to fund surveillance footage from a house near the school.

Read more:

FOXLA »

Video: Thieves cause crash, rob driver on 10 freeway near Jefferson ParkPolice in Jefferson Park are searching for a group of armed thieves who initiated a car crash and robbed another driver on the 10 freeway in broad daylight on… Read more ⮕

What it takes to be nominated for a Jefferson AwardIt doesn't take a huge gesture to be worthy of being recognized. Read more ⮕

38-year-old man killed in early-morning crash on Interstate 59 in east BirminghamThe Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Jumarcus Dejuan Faison. Read more ⮕

Little nuclear physics lab to tackle Department of Energy’s big data problemNew center at Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility to crunch millions of gigabytes a day from agency's 10 science labs Read more ⮕

Who are Group 1 statewide girls soccer stat leaders heading into NJSIAA playoffs?Check out the girls soccer stat leaders in goals, assists and saves this season in Group 1. Read more ⮕

Who are Group 2 statewide girls soccer stat leaders heading into NJSIAA playoffs?Check out the girls soccer stat leaders in goals, assists and saves this season in Group 2. Read more ⮕