Group in Arizona Gathers Signatures for Abortion Rights Amendment

A group in Arizona has gathered enough signatures to put an amendment enshrining the right to abortion in the state's constitution on the November ballot. The group, Arizona for Abortion Access, has collected over 500,000 signatures, surpassing the required 383,923.

They plan to submit the signatures in early July, but anticipate potential legal challenges. Currently, Arizona has a 15-week abortion ban in place with certain exceptions and restrictions.

