Group Breaks Windows on Over 40 Vehicles in Columbus Crime Spree

Dozens of Columbus car owners were forced to shell out big bucks this past weekend.

Cars parked at Tuttle Mall, the Bill McDonald Athletic Complex on Olentangy River Road, the Hayden Falls Nature Preserve on Hayden Run Road, and the Rusty Bucket restaurant on North High Street were targeted. "It seems to be a number of suspects that arrive and quickly break into cars and damage them," said Columbus Deputy Police Chief Kelly Weiner. "Then they're out within minutes.""We did have lots of calls so we'll go through all those reports and review any evidence that we've collected and try to put all of that together," she said."We encourage people to not keep anything in their vehicles," said the deputy chief.

"Just don't leave anything in," she said. "And if you find yourself somewhere and you forgot 'oh I have this,' at least secure it in your trunk so there's nothing visible." Police said if your car windows were broken over the weekend, they encourage you to file a report with them.

