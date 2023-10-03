The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The Right Livelihood Foundation also called for the ruling to be reconsidered and said that next month’s award presentation in Stockholm will go on as planned. “While we are saddened by this news, we are proud of the work undertaken by Mother Nature Cambodia in the face of adversity,” the foundation said.

On Monday, the chief prosecutor with the Phnom Penh Municipal Court said the trip by Thon Ratha, Phuong Keo Reaksmey and Long Khunthea was “not necessary.” They had asked for permission to make the trip Nov. 24- Dec. 1 to receive the award. headtopics.com

The Stockholm-based foundation said the Cambodian government’s “hostile stance against the organization is evident.” It cited “the unjust imprisonment” of 11 activists, the forced exile of their founder, Alejandro Gonzalez-Davidson, and ongoing intimidation, legal harassment and surveillance of those who support the organization.

Cambodia’s government under long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen, who stepped down this year, showed little tolerance for challenges to the status quo.

