The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.NORMAL, Ill.

South Dakota State (5-0, 2-0 Missouri Valley), ranked No. 1 in the FCS coaches poll and the defending national champion, has not lost since dropping its 2022 season opener at Iowa, 7-3. Gronowski led a nine-play, 88-yard opening drive that culminated when he hit Jadon Janke for a 30-yard touchdown and connected with Jaxon Janke for a 60-yard TD with 6:30 left in the first quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Cullen McShane forced a fumble that was recovered by Caleb Francl at the Redbirds 25, and five plays later, Gronowski added a 13-yard scoring run to make it 20-0.

Sophomore wide receiver Daniel Sobkowicz, whose only other career pass attempt was intercepted, threw a 9-yard TD to quarterback Zack Annexstad on a reverse-pass early in the second quarter to get No. 22 Illinois State (3-1, 1-1) on the scoreboard. Davis answered with a 3-yard TD run that gave SDSU a 27-7 lead with 10:06 before intermission and the Redbirds got no closer. headtopics.com

Annexstad was 26-of-33 passing for 162 yards with a 7-yard TD to Sobkowicz, who finished with seven receptions for 70 yards. Gronowski completed 11 of 17 passes for 170 yards. Jaxon Janke finished with five catches for 88 yards and Jadon added a 22-yard TD reception. Amar Johnson had 11 carries for 106 yards.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Theis powers South Dakota to 38-7 romp over Murray StateTravis Theis rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns to power South Dakota to a 38-7 victory over Murray State. Theis carried 27 times for South Dakota (4-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference), scoring on a 25-yard second-quarter run to give the Coyotes a 21-7 lead at halftime. He added a 3-yard touchdown run with six minutes remaining in the game. Charles Pierre Jr. carried 13 times for 80 yards with an 8-yard scoring run in the second quarter and a 10-yarder to cap the scoring in the fou

Miller, Payton combine for 5 TDs, North Dakota State rolls past Missouri State 38-10Cam Miller completed 16 of 20 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown to lead North Dakota State to a 38-10 win over Missouri State. Cole Payton, Miller’s backup, passed for a touchdown and ran for one as NDSU won its 12th straight in the series. The Bison amassed 534 yards; 351 in the first half when they led 28-7. Miller had a 23-yard pass to Zach Mathis and a 9-yard run in the first quarter, the two scoring drives combined for 150 yards and a 14-0 lead. The Bears

Students walk out of schools for missing and murdered Indigenous women in South DakotaMore than 100 students walked out of classes at Washington High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Thursday morning. They were calling attention to thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women across the U.S. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports the crowd of students congregated at a nearby park. The walkout was over 60 minutes long to recognize what student leaders said are more than 6,000 known instances of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Judge denies temporary bid for out-of-state help for North Dakota congressional age limit measureA federal judge in North Dakota won't temporarily allow out-of-state petition circulators to help supporters of a measure proposing congressional age limits. Supporters want to use the circulators to gather signatures for their proposed ballot measure. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland on Thursday said their request for a preliminary injunction “will be addressed in due course” and after North Dakota's secretary of state and attorney general can respond and a hearing can be held. Under the measure, no one who would turn 81 years old by the end of their term could be elected or appointed to the state’s U.S. House or Senate seats.

Judge denies temporary bid for out-of-state help for North Dakota congressional age limit measureA federal judge in North Dakota won't temporarily allow out-of-state petition circulators to help supporters of a measure proposing congressional age limits

South African ACSA Church Declares Israel an Apartheid StateIsrael is an apartheid state, according to the African Anglican Church of Southern Africa (ACSA), which is comprised of more than 4 million Christians throughout South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, the kingdom of Eswatini, Angola and St. Helena. Last week, ACSA...