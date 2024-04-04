Grocery Prices Rise Despite Falling Inflation

Inflation is falling but buying food can still be expensive. Grocery prices have risen 21% in the last three years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Andrea Leo owns Sun Market grocery store in Denver, Colorado and says she does her best to keep food prices low, so customers will continue to come in. WHY ARE GROCERIES STILL SO EXPENSIVE? "Sometimes I pay more for potatoes than I am charging. Same with milk. I make like 10 cents on milk.

But it's more important for me to have it affordable so that people can come in," Leo said. Leo said inflation had the biggest impact on the grocery store prices of her poultry and produce. To help, she donates some for free to families in need. FED'S FAVORITE INFLATION GAUGE ROSE 0.3% IN JANUARY "I want to have something for everyone. No matter what their budget," Leo said. Dr. Kishore Kulkarni is an Economics professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver

Inflation Grocery Prices Food Affordability Donations Economics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Reports say grocery prices are on the rise despite reports that inflation is coolingGrocery prices surged 21% in the last three years, surpassing the overall 18% pace of inflation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Wisconsin voters cite inflation, high grocery prices as nagging concern going into 2024: ReportA new report out of Wisconsin showed swing state voters' concerns with grocery prices and inflation will be a pressing issue in the 2024 election.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Study: Climate change to cause rise in food prices and inflationFood prices and overall inflation will rise as temperatures climb with climate change, a new study by an environmental scientist and the European Central Bank found.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Study: Food prices and inflation to rise with climate changeFood prices and overall inflation will rise as temperatures climb with climate change, a new study by an environmental scientist and the European Central Bank found.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Oil prices rise after Saudi Arabia raises prices for crude to AsiaU.S. crude inventories rise less than expected

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Rising Grocery Prices: The Impact of the PandemicPrices for eggs, milk, meat, chicken, cereal and produce have dramatically increased since the pandemic. Overall inflation in the last four years was 19%, but grocery prices jumped 25%. Various factors such as labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, drought, avian flu, and the war in Ukraine have contributed to the increase. Consumer demand for more expensive grocery items has also played a role.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »