Grizzlies star Ja Morant to travel, practice with team while serving 25-game suspension

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman confirmed on Monday during the team’s media day that Morant — who was suspended for 25 games for conduct detrimental to the league after displaying a handgun on multiple Instagram Live videos last season — won’t have to be away from the team until he can return.

"I think it's great for Ja, and I think it's great for the group that he can be with us day-to-day," Kleiman said,."The NBA basically has said that as long as Ja continues to stay on track, he's going to be clear to participate in all private team activities, so practices, shootarounds, traveling with the team. He's not going to be with us, obviously, for preseason games and the first 25, but we'll see him out there and we can't wait to have him back Game 26."

Morant was involved in several troubling incidents last season. He went live on Instagram in March from a Colorado nightclub hours after their game against the Nuggets and flashed what appeared to be a gun. He was not charged with a crime. He then flashed a handgun in a vehicle again in May, and theMorant's entourage allegedly threatened Indiana Pacers staff members

after a contentious game between the two teams in Memphis last season.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

NBA will allow Ja Morant to travel, practice with Grizzlies during his suspensionTwo-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant will be able to travel with the Memphis Grizzlies, practice with his teammates and even take part in shootarounds throughout his 25-game suspension.

Ja to travel, practice with Grizz while suspendedGrizzlies star Ja Morant will be permitted to practice and travel with the team while serving his 25-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the league to begin the season.

Why Consumers Are Mad About Inflation Even Though It Has FallenPrices are rising more slowly, but consumers fixate on how much lower they were before the pandemic, a problem for Biden.

Memphis Showboats NewsView the latest in USFL Memphis Showboats team news here. Trending news, game recaps, highlights, player information, rumors, videos and more from FOX Sports.

A-State prepares for '23 home football openerArkansas State will host their football season home opener against Memphis this weekend.

Lakers News: Former Los Angeles Role Player Signing With Historic East NemesisCouldn’t he have gone literally anywhere else though?

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman confirmed on Monday during the team’s media day that Morant — who was suspended for 25 games for conduct detrimental to the league after displaying a handgun on multiple Instagram Live videos last season — won’t have to be away from the team until he can return.

"I think it's great for Ja, and I think it's great for the group that he can be with us day-to-day," Kleiman said,."The NBA basically has said that as long as Ja continues to stay on track, he's going to be clear to participate in all private team activities, so practices, shootarounds, traveling with the team. He's not going to be with us, obviously, for preseason games and the first 25, but we'll see him out there and we can't wait to have him back Game 26."

Morant was involved in several troubling incidents last season. He went live on Instagram in March from a Colorado nightclub hours after their game against the Nuggets and flashed what appeared to be a gun. He was not charged with a crime. He then flashed a handgun in a vehicle again in May, and theMorant's entourage allegedly threatened Indiana Pacers staff members

after a contentious game between the two teams in Memphis last season. Staff members claimed that someone riding in Morant's slow-moving SUV aimed a red laser at them, which they thought was attached to a gun.Morant did not participate in the Grizzlies’ media day on Monday, and Klieman declined to get into specifics regarding Morant’s progress this offseason and how the team planned to work with Morant during the season. Kleiman simply said that Morant has “been putting in great work and I think taking a lot of steps in the right direction.”

Morant averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds last season, his fourth with the Grizzlies. The 24-year-old is entering the first year of a five-year, $197 million deal with the team this fall.

The Grizzlies will open the season on Oct. 25 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant will be allowed to return for the Grizzlies’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 23.

"We've got a separate plan designed for him outside just the team training where we're going to push him," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said,."He's excited about it and how we can challenge him even more, when we talk about being the best version of Ja moving forward."

Report: Amazon tells its employees it is monitoring badge swipes

Increased fares for Washington State Ferries now in effect