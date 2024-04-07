Grindr Receives Positive Coverage from Wall Street Analysts

About a year and a half after going public, Grindr is starting to win Wall Street 's praise. Over the past two weeks, three investment firms began coverage of the dating platform focused on LGBTQ+ men. These calls come as gains have pushed the stock above the $10 mark. Grindr 's late-2022 debut via a merger with a blank-check company was seen as a monumental moment for LGBTQ+ inclusion, as it is proudly by and for gay men .
That focus, once something seen as taboo or unappealing in society, is a plus for analysts, who say the qualities typically associated with gay men make them a solid consumer base to cater toward. "The company serves a growing audience with attractive characteristics," Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok wrote in a Wednesday note to clients, initiating coverage at an outperform rating. In the note, he called Grindr "the best house in the digital gayborhood." His $14 price target on the stock implies an upside of 34% from Friday's closing level. Marok pointed to the fact that gay men tend tend to have bigger incomes, higher education and are more likely to live in urban areas than their heterosexual counterparts. They also typically spend a longer time uncommitted to a partner, which the analyst said creates "appealing lifetime values." Elsewhere, Marok said Grindr benefits from a moat and defensible margin structure
Grindr Wall Street LGBTQ+ Dating Platform Investment Firms Gay Men Consumer Base Analyst Coverage Outperform Rating Target Audience
