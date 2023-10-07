The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

At stake for Griffin is a spot in the Masters, starting the year at Kapalua for The Sentry and perhaps being frontrunner for PGA Tour rookie of the year. Griffin already has his PGA Tour card locked up for next year, but a victory would really set him up for 2024 and the $20 million tournaments.

Those right behind Yuan know the feeling. Scott Stallings (No. 130), Henrik Norlander (No. 142) and Luke List (No. 119) were tied for third, four shots behind. “I was going to play a completely different shot until I saw how fast his ball was once it got past the hole,” Stallings said. “I was literally trying to check-spin it just over the edge, and obviously it got super lucky going in. But I was happy with how I executed it.”Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, coming off his Ryder Cup debut in Italy, finally came to life late in his round. headtopics.com

Griffin could tell the course was yielding good scores when he teed off, and he got going in the right direction quickly. He hit a tricky wedge from the Bermuda rough that rolled out to 4 feet for birdie on the second hole, and then two-putted for birdie from 35 feet on the par-5 third.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Hadley battling for a PGA Tour card again and opens with 64 in MississippiChesson Hadley is battling for a PGA Tour card for the third straight year. At least he has a little more time on his side and a swing change that is coming together. Hadley played a clean round for an 8-under 64 in the Sanderson Farms Championship. That gives him a one shot lead over Brandon Wu and Henrik Norlander. Ludvig Aberg of Sweden was happy enough with a 67. He's still a little tired from making his Ryder Cup debut last week at Marco Simone outside Rome. Aberg missed three short birdie putts on the back nine.

Hadley battling for a PGA Tour card again and opens with 64 in MississippiChesson Hadley is battling for a PGA Tour card for the third straight year.

Ben Griffin has season-best 63 to lead Sanderson Farms in MississippiBen Griffin is leading the Sanderson Farms Championship after a 63 at the Country Club of Jackson. That's the best round of his rookie season and it gives him a two-shot lead going into the weekend. G

Stream PGA TOUR - Live & Upcoming on Watch ESPN - ESPNStream videos from the PGA TOUR - Live & Upcoming collection on demand on Watch ESPN.

Furyk & Friends: PGA Tour Champions event at Timuquana CC continues to growThe third Constellation Furyk & Friends PGA Tour Champions event tees off Friday morning at Timuquana Country Club. Jacksonville resident Jim Furyk’s event has brought big time golf to the area with another marquee event filled with stars.