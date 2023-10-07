The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.
At stake for Griffin is a spot in the Masters, starting the year at Kapalua for The Sentry and perhaps being frontrunner for PGA Tour rookie of the year. Griffin already has his PGA Tour card locked up for next year, but a victory would really set him up for 2024 and the $20 million tournaments.
Those right behind Yuan know the feeling. Scott Stallings (No. 130), Henrik Norlander (No. 142) and Luke List (No. 119) were tied for third, four shots behind. “I was going to play a completely different shot until I saw how fast his ball was once it got past the hole,” Stallings said. “I was literally trying to check-spin it just over the edge, and obviously it got super lucky going in. But I was happy with how I executed it.”Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, coming off his Ryder Cup debut in Italy, finally came to life late in his round. headtopics.com
Griffin could tell the course was yielding good scores when he teed off, and he got going in the right direction quickly. He hit a tricky wedge from the Bermuda rough that rolled out to 4 feet for birdie on the second hole, and then two-putted for birdie from 35 feet on the par-5 third.