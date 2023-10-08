Grief and anger in southern Israel as fight against militants continues

A tanks roll toward the border with Gaza near the town of Netivot in southern Israel on Sunday. (Baz Ratner for The Washington Post)BE’ERI, Israel — Columns of tanks and artillery rolled down highways in southern Israel on Sunday, past dead bodies and the charred wreckage of burned vehicles. In dusty fields and orchards, other forces fanned out to search for militants on foot.

“There’s movement in the trees!” Another soldier called out from a nearby ridge line before releasing a bust of gunfire. “Clear!” Neora Swid last saw her husband when he left to help defend a neighboring village along the border with Gaza after it was breached by militants. He was receiving voice messages from people screaming “come on we’re injured,” she said. “I gave him a peck on the cheek and told him to text me when he got there.

Like others, she has been calling around to hospitals, only to be told the facilities are overwhelmed with unidentified bodies.“It’s really unlike Israel,” she said. “Usually they are on top of everything. Now it’s like chaos. headtopics.com

“So many people are in the same position,” he said, only giving his first name to protect his family’s privacy.Aharon Sabag, 26, was at trance music festival when it was attacked by Hamas gunmen early Saturday. He hasn’t been able to find three of his friends who were there with him. His group was separated when the shooting began; he walked for hours through the desert to get to safety.

“I said ‘What terrorists? There’s a fence that cost billions of dollars, there are cameras, there’s no way terrorists got in here,’” he told her. He thought she was crazy, he said. Then, as he began to drive away, he heard the shots. Up ahead, gunmen were blocking the road, firing into the lines of cars trying to leave the camp site. headtopics.com

Dadiya said he expects anger over the government response will grow as the shock wears off. He blames intelligence lapses for allowing the complex plot to moving forward.

