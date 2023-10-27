Gridlock Alert: Look out this weekend as major closures are expected to happen near Gulf Freeway

Houston, there are several road closures in the area happening this weekend, and we want you to be prepared!Houston, several road closures in the area could cause significant gridlock this weekend and could impact your plans.

For those with flights or picking up someone near Hobby Airport, there is a closure on IH-45 near the Gulf Freeway. Southbound lanes from Griggs Road to Broadway Street are expected to close Friday at 9 p.m. and will remain closed for the weekend and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30.There are more delays expected in the same area. The 610 South Loop exit ramp heading toward the Gulf Freeway is scheduled to close. The alternate route for drivers would be Broadway.

Next, some closures are near the Galleria area, where several southbound lanes are closing for the weekend. I-69 outbound lanes at the 610 West Loop will be blocked off due to construction. Drivers in that area can look to take Richmond as an alternate route. headtopics.com

In a new update, the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing to reopen the ramp from southbound lanes of IH-59 to the West Loop as early as Monday, Oct. 31. In addition, the Chimney Rock exit ramp could be reopening as well.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Read more:

abc13houston »

5 Ways to Automate eCommerce MarketingLet’s take a look at what eCommerce marketing automation tools look like. Read more ⮕

Meeting of the Minds gather in Gulf Shores for the first time, celebrating Jimmy BuffetThis is the late Jimmy Buffet’s fan base that meets every year to celebrate his music. Read more ⮕

Jimmy Buffett fan convention kicks back for a long weekend in Gulf ShoresParrotheads have flocked to Gulf Shores for the Meeting of the Minds convention- the first after the passing of Jimmy Buffet.More than 3,000 people registered f Read more ⮕

Report: Documents could lead to AHSAA investigation at No. 1 Gulf ShoresAccording to a report from WKRG in Mobile, the AHSAA could be set to investigate Gulf Shores High. Read more ⮕

Endangered bats discovered living near the Gulf, far from usual north Alabama caves“Coastal Alabama can be added to the list of locations where these bats may survive white-nose syndrome,” said Nick Sharp, a biologist with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Read more ⮕

Gulf oil lease sale postponed by court amid litigation over endangered whale protectionsA sale of federal Gulf of Mexico oil and gas leases that had been scheduled for Nov. 8 is being delayed pending court arguments that focus on protections for an endangered whale species. The sale had been scheduled for last month. Read more ⮕