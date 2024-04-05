Grey's Anatomy Season 20, Episode 4: Arizona Robbins Returns for Important Case

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 , episode 4 marked the return of Arizona Robbins for an important case, while the interns continued to work on their procedure logs in hopes of returning to the operating room . Jessica Capshaw exited Grey’s Anatomy in season 14 along with Sarah Drew ( April Kepner ), but while April has made multiple appearances since, season 20 was the first time Arizona returned to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital .
Upon leaving, Arizona moved to New York to be with her daughter, Sofia, but fortunately, a case required one of the world’s best fetal surgeons to come to Seattle. The latest episode was the first to premiere since the news of the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 renewal. Having a character like Arizona, who first appeared in Grey’s Anatomy season 5, is a reminder of how much the series has changed and grown
