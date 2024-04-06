Greta Thunberg detained at climate protest in The Hague

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by Dutch police during a climate demonstration in The Hague . She was seen flashing a victory sign as she was driven away in a bus used by the police. The protest was against Dutch subsidies and tax breaks given to companies linked to fossil fuel industries.

Dutch police have detained activist Greta Thunberg at a climate demonstration in The HagueClimate activist Greta Thunberg is among dozens of people who have been detained by police in The Hague as they removed protesters who were partially blocking a road in the Dutch city

