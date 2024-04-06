Greta Thunberg among protesters detained in The Hague

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg was among dozens of protesters detained on Saturday for partially blocking a street in The Hague, Netherlands . Thunberg made a victory sign while inside the police bus she was taken away in from the protest site, which was called to protest against subsidies and tax benefits to companies linked to fossil fuels .

The Extinction Rebellion group had announced before the demonstration that activists would block a road leading to The Hague, but the heavy police presence, including mounted police, prevented the protesters from reaching the road. A small group of people managed to block another road by sitting on it and were arrested after ignoring police orders to leave. Extinction Rebellion activists have blocked the road near the temporary Dutch parliament headquarters more than 30 times to protest against subsidies

Greta Thunberg Protest Extinction Rebellion Subsidies Fossil Fuels Police Netherlands

