Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Dominates Golden Globe Awards Nominations

Greta Gerwig's “Barbie” dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs. It was closely followed by its release date and meme companion Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer,” which scored eight nominations, including best picture drama and for actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

The revamped group, now a for-profit endeavor with a larger and more diverse voting body, announced nominations Monday for its January awards show, after scandal and several troubled years, including one without a broadcast. Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama presided over the announcements from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the show will also take place on Jan.





cbsaustin » / 🏆 595. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Greta Gerwig's Success and Humility in the Barbie MovieGreta Gerwig has had one of the most quantifiably successful years of any artist on the planet, creating a paradigm shift that brought people back to theaters just as pop icons brought them back to stadiums. For VF’s December/January issue, Sloane Crosley (askanyone) talks to the Oscar-nominated filmmaker about the historic success of Barbie, parenting with her partner and collaborator, Noah Baumbach, and working well “into my 70s.” 🔗:

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

Greta Gerwig's Successful Year and Barbie MovieGreta Gerwig has had one of the most quantifiably successful years of any artist on the planet, creating a paradigm shift that brought people back to theaters just as pop icons brought them back to stadiums. For VF’s December/January issue, Sloane Crosley (askanyone) talks to the Oscar-nominated filmmaker about the historic success of Barbie, parenting with her partner and collaborator, Noah Baumbach, and working well “into my 70s.” 🔗:

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

The Golden Bachelor Star Hopes for a Golden BacheloretteBachelor Nation is holding out hope for The Golden Bachelorette — and The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner thinks it’s a strong possibility one of his former contestants will be at the helm.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

The Most Anticipated Movie Weekend of 2023The competing feature films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, directed by Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan respectively, are set to be released, with Nolan's film being highly anticipated. The movie is based on Kai Bird's book and explores the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Barbie Ferreira Collaborates with Levi's on Capsule CollectionBarbie Ferreira, the 26-year-old model and actress best known for her role as Kat Hernandez in the HBO series “Euphoria,” is collaborating with Levi Strauss & Co. on the Levi’s x Barbie Ferreira capsule collection.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Greta Thunberg Interrupted During Climate Change March in AmsterdamClimate activist Greta Thunberg is interrupted by a climate activist after expressing solidarity with the Palestinians during a climate change march in Amsterdam. Thunberg was among the speakers at the march, which took place 10 days before national elections in the Netherlands.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »