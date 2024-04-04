Gregg Popovich Pleased with Spurs' Progress

Gregg Popovich is pleased with the progress of his team, despite the challenges they have faced with injuries. The Spurs need to win their final six games to finish better than their franchise-worst record in 1996-97.
Popovich is proud of the young team's improvement and their dedication to continue making progress.
Gregg Popovich Spurs Progress Injuries Franchise-Worst Record
