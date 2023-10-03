GREG GUTFELD: Liberals in power know the mainstream media will give them more cover

Greg Gutfeld: The words ‘fire’ and ‘alarm’ don’t leave a lot of room for confusionFOX News host Greg Gutfeld gives his take on the media’s coverage of Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., pulling a fire alarm in a congressional building on ‘Gutfeld!’has had himself a week and it's only Tuesday. On Saturday, Bowman pulled a fire alarm at the Capitol and claimed he didn't know what a fire alarm does.

FOX News host Greg Gutfeld gives his take on the media’s coverage of Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., pulling a fire alarm in a congressional building on ‘Gutfeld!’has had himself a week and it's only Tuesday. On Saturday, Bowman pulled a fire alarm at the Capitol and claimed he didn't know what a fire alarm does. Now, I'd be the last person to accuse Bowman of knowing things but the words fire and alarm, they don't leave a lot of room for confusion. He said he thought it opened the door. Be happy you don't fly with him. He'll think the handle to the plane's emergency exit flushes the toilet. Then his office put out some suggested talking points to his fellow Democrats, who were all happy to fall in line like hookers outside Hunter's hotel room. when he says this was an accident. Republicans need to instead focus their energy on the Nazi members of their party before anything else." End quote.

Read more:

FoxNews »

GREG GUTFELD: The left has scrapped all norms to try to get rid of the big orange meanieFOX News host Greg Gutfeld and panelists discuss philosopher Sam Harris' comments about political norms on 'Gutfeld!'

FNC's Gutfeld: GOP Shot Themselves in the 'Head' with McCarthy OusterFNC's Greg Gutfeld told his co-hosts Tuesday on 'The Five' that the Republicans who voted to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from his position shot the party in the head. | Clips

NASCAR Greg Van Alst INJURY UPDATE: Driver Suffered Fractured Vertebra in Truck Series CrashVan Alst was released early Sunday from UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Ala., where he was taken following his involvement in a 10-truck crash at Talladega on Saturday.

Greg Auman Videos & StoriesWatch and read the most popular and latest videos and stories from Greg Auman featuring Highlights, Analysis & Commentary

L.A. receives 20th bus of migrants courtesy of Texas Gov. Greg AbbottThe city said this was the 20th such bus to arrive in L.A., including one Monday and three Friday. This one carried 16 children among its passengers.

Few Americans say conservatives can speak freely on college campuses, an AP-NORC/UChicago poll showsNew polling finds America’s college campuses are seen as far friendlier to liberals than...

Greg Gutfeld: The words ‘fire’ and ‘alarm’ don’t leave a lot of room for confusion

FOX News host Greg Gutfeld gives his take on the media’s coverage of Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., pulling a fire alarm in a congressional building on ‘Gutfeld!’has had himself a week and it's only Tuesday. On Saturday, Bowman pulled a fire alarm at the Capitol and claimed he didn't know what a fire alarm does. Now, I'd be the last person to accuse Bowman of knowing things but the words fire and alarm, they don't leave a lot of room for confusion. He said he thought it opened the door. Be happy you don't fly with him. He'll think the handle to the plane's emergency exit flushes the toilet. Then his office put out some suggested talking points to his fellow Democrats, who were all happy to fall in line like hookers outside Hunter's hotel room. when he says this was an accident. Republicans need to instead focus their energy on the Nazi members of their party before anything else." End quote. Well, talk about raising the alarm! In case of fire, scream Nazi, but excuse me, Nazi? That's kind of rich coming from a socialist Democrat, seeing as Nazi stands for Nationalist Socialist Workers Party. Talk about the pot calling the kettle Hitler. But hey, what's good for the goose is good for the goose stepper. I thought that was clever. Thank you, Joe.

But it's the same old story. If you persuade everyone that your opposition is Hitler, then that excuses you from your own bad behavior. They did this with Trump. I mean, you called him the second coming of Adolf, so why wouldn't you rig an election? Not to do that would make you a Nazi sympathizer. But apparently,didn't actually know Jamaal Bowman said that, according to Jamaal Bowman. Is there no limit to things this man doesn't know? Don't ask Jamaal. He doesn't know. He just put out another statement on X, quote,"I just became aware that in our messaging guidance there was inappropriate use of the term Nazi without my consent. I condemn the use of the term Nazi out of its precise definition. It is important to specify the term Nazi to refer to members of the Nazi Party and neo-Nazis." All right, so let's recap. Jamaal Bowman doesn't know what a fire alarm does. His staff doesn't know what a Nazi is, and none of them know the first rule of holes – stop digging. At this rate, this guy is going to wake up tomorrow in China. Of course, though, the media bailed him out. By Monday, two of the big three network news programs hadand didn't cover it. Only CBS did. But even they framed it as Republican accusations and then repeated Bowman's excuses.

Some Republicans are also calling for the ouster and prosecution of New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman, a former middle school principal who they accused of pulling a House office building fire alarm to delay the tense proceeding Saturday. Bowman apologized and said he thought the alarm would open a locked doorway as he rushed to votes.

And after discussing and defending Bowman,"The View" quickly moved on. And believe me, moving quickly, it's not easy for them. They have to stop every six or eight feet to grease the walls. Now, even though the media's already moved on, surely an absurd event like this is ripe for the picking from comedy shows, right? You'd think the network late-night talk shows that returned last night might have something to say about a Democrat congressman committing a federal crime on camera in the Capitol? Nope, it was mostly Trump jokes. And of course, with a few Lauren Boebert jokes thrown in. Yes, it was material ripped from the headlines. If the headlines were from two weeks ago. Jimmy Fallon avoided political humor altogether, to his credit, Seth Meyers did variations of Trump Sucks. That's no surprise. If liberal compliance was our currency, Seth Meyers would be Jeff Bezos. For Colbert, it's mostly Trump jokes, Boebert couple of Bob Menendez and Taylor Swift jokes thrown in. Kimmel? Mostly Trump jokes, John Kennedy jokes, Boebert. But you get it. The writers are back and so are their restrictions. Joke about this, don't joke about that and get nostalgic for the days when the hosts had balls. But this isn't just about Bowman. He's a product of his environment. The media environment. He's a liberal and liberals in power know the mainstream media will give them more cover than one of Whoopi's moomoos. That's why Bowman can pull a fire alarm in front of a surveillance camera, lie about it, and then lie about what he lied about. That's why Joe Biden can claim he's never done an illegal, immoral or unethical thing in his life. Sorry, the guy's as crooked as a painting hung by Stevie Wonder. That's why his son could bring cocaine into the White House. That's why the Clintons can treat Ukraine like a 20-something intern. That's why Bob Menendez can swim around in a big pile of gold like Scrooge McDuck. They're all openly corrupt because they know they can get away with it. And that's because their comrades in the media care about nothing but power.

That's not to say Republicans aren't fair game. Trump is fair game. We should all mock and criticize people in power. Unless you're mocking and criticizing me, I'm off-limits. I'll sic a team of hungry lawyers on you faster than you can say, Jacoby and Meyers. But when you only go after one side of the aisle, you give the game away. You're not speaking truth to power. You're not even doing comedy. You're a Colbert or Kimmel. Just another political activist with a house band. That's why I don't care when libs say I'm one-sided. Sorry. This is one show against every other late-night show in America. They're all doing Trump jokes, so why should I? It's like William F. Buckley once said – liberals want to hear other views until they discover there are other views. Or did I say that? Maybe I said that. It's hard to remember since I started putting NyQuil in my protein shakes. But I'll make a deal with those other late-night guys. I'll start slamming Republicans when they start slamming Democrats. Nah! The minute they do that, someone's going to pull a fire alarm.