Late-night funnyman Greg Gutfeld extends contract with Fox News . He will continue as host of the smart and funny late-night sensation “Gutfeld!” and as a co-host of “The Five,” according to Fox News Media CEO.

Mr. Gutfeld also will host and produce programming for Fox Nation from time to time.

