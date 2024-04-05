Greenlyte Raises €10.5 Million in Funding for Direct Air Capture Technology

Greenlyte , a promising direct air capture carbon removal company, has raised €10.5 million in funding. Their innovative technology efficiently removes CO2 from the atmosphere using a low-energy liquid-sorbent solution , producing hydrogen as a byproduct.

The funding brings their total raised to €20 million.

Greenlyte Direct Air Capture Carbon Removal Funding CO2 Atmosphere Liquid-Sorbent Solution Hydrogen Low-Energy Renewable Energy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Together AI Raises $106M, Adaptive AI $20 Million, Tavus Dev Platform Raises $18MCharlie Fink is a consultant, columnist, author, and adjunct, covering AI, XR, and the Metaverse for Forbes. He is the author of the critically acclaimed AR-enabled books Charlie Fink’s Metaverse (2017), and Convergence, How The World Will Be Painted With Data (2019).

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld’s Paris apartment sells for $10.8 millionA Paris apartment owned by the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has sold for €10 million ($10.8 million).

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Greenlyte Means Go: Speedy €10.5M Funding For Its Direct Air Capture SystemGreenlyte Carbon Technologies, a very promising up-and-comer in direct air capture carbon removal, has received €10.5 million in a pre-series A round of funding

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Personal Care Brand 900.care Fundraises 21M EurosNatural, by-subscription personal care brand 900.care raises 21 million euros.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Bitcoin Dogs Raises Over $11.5 Million and Enters Final 24 HoursBitcoin Dogs Raises Over $11.5 Million and Enters Final 24 Hours

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Modular blockchain developer 0G Labs raises $35 million in pre-seed funding0G Labs, the developer of a modular blockchain focused on decentralized AI dapps, has raised $35 million in pre-seed funding.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »