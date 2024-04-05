Greenhouse Gas Levels Reach Historic Highs in 2023

The levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached historic highs in 2023, growing at near-record fast paces, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Carbon dioxide and methane, the most important greenhouse gases caused by humans, rose significantly over the past decade.

