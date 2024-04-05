Greenhouse Gas Levels Continue to Rise in 2023, NOAA Reports

The levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continued to rise in 2023, according to scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ( NOAA ). Although the increase in CO2 levels was not as high as in previous years, it was still in line with the steady upward trend observed over the past decade.
The long-term air sampling program conducted by NOAA is crucial for understanding the causes of climate change and supporting efforts to measure and monitor greenhouse gas emissions. The average CO2 concentration in 2023 was 419.3 parts per million (ppm), marking the 12th consecutive year of CO2 growth of 2 ppm or more
