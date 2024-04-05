Greenhouse Gas Levels Continue to Rise in 2023, NOAA Reports

The levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continued to rise in 2023, according to scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ( NOAA ). Although the increase in CO2 levels was not as high as in previous years, it was still in line with the steady upward trend observed over the past decade.

The long-term air sampling program conducted by NOAA is crucial for understanding the causes of climate change and supporting efforts to measure and monitor greenhouse gas emissions. The average CO2 concentration in 2023 was 419.3 parts per million (ppm), marking the 12th consecutive year of CO2 growth of 2 ppm or more

Greenhouse Gases Carbon Dioxide NOAA Atmosphere Climate Change

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NOAA / 🏆 160. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Greenhouse Gas Levels Reach Historic Highs in 2023The levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached historic highs in 2023, growing at near-record fast paces, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Carbon dioxide and methane, the most important greenhouse gases caused by humans, rose significantly over the past decade.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

UK greenhouse gas emissions fell 5.4% in 2023: dataUK greenhouse gas emissions fell by 5.4 percent in 2023, largely due to a reduction in the amount of gas used in power stations, according to official data published on Thursday.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Meet the women of NOAA advancing greenhouse gas researchOceanic and Atmospheric Research (OAR) - or NOAA Research - provides the research foundation for understanding the complex systems that support our planet.

Source: NOAA - 🏆 160. / 63 Read more »

Methane: a powerful gas heating the planetClimate talks often revolve around reducing the most dangerous greenhouse gas CO2.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

World’s Largest Iceberg Wanders the Weddell SeaNOAA’s JPSS polar-orbiting satellites, NOAA-20, NOAA-21, Suomi-NPP, watched iceberg A23a spend the month of February drifting around the Weddell Sea.

Source: NOAASatellites - 🏆 415. / 53 Read more »

New analysis sees spike in 2023 global sea level due to El NiñoA long-term sea level dataset shows ocean surface heights continuing to rise at faster and faster rates over decades of observations.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »