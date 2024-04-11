Greenfield Family Pleads for Help to Bring Adopted Children Home from Haiti

A Greenfield family is pleading for help to bring their adopted children home from Haiti due to ongoing violence in the country. The adoption process has been halted for families across Haiti , making it difficult to complete the necessary paperwork. The family thought they were close to bringing their two adopted boys, ages 13 and 15, to Indiana , but recent developments have caused setbacks. The U.S.

Department of State initially stated that waivers would be granted, but later reversed their decision. The children now need medical exams and passports, which require traveling to dangerous areas. This situation is not unique to this family, as other families in Indiana and across the country are facing similar challenges

Greenfield Family Adopted Children Haiti Violence Adoption Process Paperwork U.S. Department Of State Waivers Medical Exams Passports Indiana Challenges

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wrtv / 🏆 598. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

American family in Haiti describes ‘war zone,’ believes it will fall to gangs in a weekThe violence in Haiti is getting worse, says one Haitian man who described a harrowing scene fighting off gang members from entering his home as they pillaged his gated community.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Amid Haiti's spiraling violence, Florida residents worry about family, friends in the island nationFlorida residents are raising concerns about family and friends in Haiti amid ongoing violence in the Caribbean island nation. Cosy Joseph, of Boynton Beach, Florida, runs a foundation that has provided healthcare, education and sports opportunities in Haiti and the U.S. for decades.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Amid Haiti's spiraling violence, Florida residents worry about family, friends in the island nationFlorida residents are raising concerns about family and friends in Haiti amid ongoing violence in the Caribbean island nation.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Amid Haiti's spiraling violence, Florida residents worry about family, friends in the island nationFlorida residents are raising concerns about family and friends in Haiti amid ongoing violence in the Caribbean island nation.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Amid Haiti’s spiraling violence, Florida residents worry about family, friends in the island nationMIAMI (AP) — Florida residents watching the unfolding unrest in Haiti are expressing concerns for family and friends on the Caribbean island nation,

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Rhode Islanders fear for loved ones as Haiti grapples with political chaosSouthern New Englanders with family in Haiti are keeping a close eye on the developing situation.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »