Green suma 23 puntos y Rockets logran 1ra victoria de la campaña, 128-119 ante Hornets

Pero Houston se valió de un gran ataque en el tercer periodo para ampliar su delantera, y resistió un intento de remontada de los Hornets. Hacia el final del cuarto periodo, Houston ganaba por cinco puntos, cuando un triple de Green estiró la ventaja a 120-112 con menos de dos minutos por jugarse. LaMelo Ball convirtió uno de dos tiros libres, antes de que Green añadiera una bandeja, con poco más de un minuto por disputar.

AP: Green scores 23, VanVleet 22 as the Rockets earn 1st win of the season, beating the Hornets 128-119Jalen Green scored 23 and Fred VanVleet added 22 points and 11 assists as the Houston Rockets earned their first win of the season, 128-119 over the Charlotte Hornets. The Rockets, who dropped their first three games, led by 18 points in the first half before letting the Hornets get back in it.

