Green Lantern Names the 1 Situation Where He's Faster Than the Flash

Spoilers for Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong #1!In DC Comics, Hal Jordan's Green Lantern and Barry Allen's Flash are superheroic best buds with a penchant for poking fun at one another while one-upping each other in ways that are increasingly fun to watch play out.
With one relying on the Speed Force to help him zip around the world in seconds and the other using hyper-space tunnels to cross vast distances of space in the blink of an eye, both Flash and Green Lantern are no slouches in the speed department.
And despite Flash undoubtedly being able to beat Green Lantern in a race using their respective powers, Hal has somewhat jokingly, somewhat seriously called out Flash by saying that he could totally beat him in one if they didn't use their powers at all!Green Lantern Thinks He Can Beat Flash In A Non-Superpowered Race Posing the question of who would really win in a non-superpowered footrace in the premiere issue of Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong, by writer Brian Buccellato and artist...
It stands to reason that Hal would have a fair shot at beating Barry should they ever compete without their signature abilities, as not only is Hal a highly trained Air Force pilot, but in Flash’s case -- and other than the cardio workout he gets from using his powers -- Barry is a forensic scientist who probably wouldn’t be nearly as active as Hal would be on the regular, tipping this non-powered hypothetical race in Hal's favor.
Without Powers Green Lantern Believes He Can Outrun Flash While using his powers, there's no doubt Flash could beat anyone in a race, whether in DC's sprawling comic book universe or otherwise, with the i of whether or not Barry would be a fast runner sans his Speed Force connection being an interesting question to explore should the Justice League lose their powers at some point down the road.