Green Bay Packers vs Las Vegas Raiders - October 10, 2023

Davante Adams is 2 receiving touchdowns away from tying Rob Gronkowski for 11th on the NFL all-time list.

Davante Adams is 1 receiving touchdown away from tying Isaac Bruce for 12th on the NFL all-time list.De'Vondre Campbell is 25 total tackles away from reaching 750 in his career.Josh Jacobs is 196 rushing yards away from tying Clem Daniels for 3rd on the Raiders all-time list.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missed one game because of a concussion and will start when Las Vegas hosts the Green Bay Packers on Monday.Here's everything you need for the matchup between the Packers and Raiders — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from o... headtopics.com

Watson (hamstring) was not listed with an injury designation ahead of Monday's contest against the Raiders, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports. Epps (knee) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Packers, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Monday Night Football: How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game tonightTonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 5 of the season with a can't-miss matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: Packers vs. Raiders, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

Packer Players Speak on Raiders WR Davante AdamsLas Vegas Raiders Davante Adams gets spoken on by his former Green Bay Packers teammates.

Packers’ Youth at WR Could Help Raiders’ DefenseThe Green Bay Packers have young, inexperienced weapons at wide receiver, something that could be an advantage to the Las Vegas Raiders.