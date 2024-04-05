Grass Fire Forces Evacuations in Pueblo

A grass fire burning on the north side of Pueblo has forced evacuations for residents half a mile north of 1945 Overton Road, the Pueblo Fire Department said. Multiple units are responding. The fire, called the Vision Hills Fire , is about 52 acres as of 2:55 p.m., the sheriff's office said. It is 20% contained. The fire is located near the intersection of Jerry Murphy Road and Vision Hills Parkway, according to Tim Trujillo with Pueblo Fire.

Twenty-five homes were evacuated due to the fire, which has been named the Vision Hills Fire. People who were forced to evacuate can go to the Pueblo County Parks Office, located at 1650 Cooper Place, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said. No structures have been damaged. Trujillo said a type 6 mutual aid call has been made on this fire and multiple brush trucks from across the county. The cause of the fire remains under investigatio

Grass Fire Pueblo Evacuations Vision Hills Fire Containment Investigation

