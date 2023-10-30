Graphic Pro-Israel Ads Appear in Children's Video Games

Maria Julia Cassis was sitting down to a meal in her terraced home in north London when her 6-year-old son ran into the dining room, his face pale.
Cassis, a 28-year-old barista from Brazil, said that the ad left her son shaken and she quickly deleted the game. Reuters has not been able to establish how the ad came to Saranga's son's video game, but her family isn't alone. The news agency has documented at least five other cases across Europe where the same pro-Israel video, which carried footage of rocket attacks, a fiery explosion, and masked gunmen, was shown to gamers, including several children.
Rovio confirmed that "somehow these ads with disturbing content have in error made it through to our game" and were now being blocked manually. Spokesperson Lotta Backlund did not provide details on which of its "dozen or so ad partners" had supplied it with the ad.
He said the footage was part of a larger advocacy drive by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which has spent $1.5 million on internet ads since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on civilians in southern Israel ignited war in Gaza. He said officials had specifically instructed advertisers "to block it for people under 18.""We want the world to understand that what happened here in Israel," he said. "It's a massacre.
Of those partners, 12 responded, including Amazon, Index Exchange and Pinterest, and said they were not responsible for the ad appearing on Angry Birds. Google ran more than 90 ads for the foreign ministry but declined to comment on where it displayed those ads. X, formerly known as Twitter, didn't respond to requests for comment.