Graphic Pro-Israel Ads Appear in Children's Video Games

Maria Julia Cassis was sitting down to a meal in her terraced home in north London when her 6-year-old son ran into the dining room, his face pale.

Cassis, a 28-year-old barista from Brazil, said that the ad left her son shaken and she quickly deleted the game. Reuters has not been able to establish how the ad came to Saranga's son's video game, but her family isn't alone. The news agency has documented at least five other cases across Europe where the same pro-Israel video, which carried footage of rocket attacks, a fiery explosion, and masked gunmen, was shown to gamers, including several children.

Rovio confirmed that "somehow these ads with disturbing content have in error made it through to our game" and were now being blocked manually. Spokesperson Lotta Backlund did not provide details on which of its "dozen or so ad partners" had supplied it with the ad. headtopics.com

He said the footage was part of a larger advocacy drive by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which has spent $1.5 million on internet ads since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on civilians in southern Israel ignited war in Gaza. He said officials had specifically instructed advertisers "to block it for people under 18.""We want the world to understand that what happened here in Israel," he said. "It's a massacre.

Of those partners, 12 responded, including Amazon, Index Exchange and Pinterest, and said they were not responsible for the ad appearing on Angry Birds. Google ran more than 90 ads for the foreign ministry but declined to comment on where it displayed those ads. X, formerly known as Twitter, didn't respond to requests for comment. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: NEWSMAX »

Graphic pro-Israel ads make their way into children’s video gamesGraphic pro-Israel ads make their way into children’s video games Read more ⮕

Graphic pro-Israel ads make their way into children’s video gamesMaria Julia Cassis was sitting down to a meal in her terraced home in north London when her 6-year-old son ran into the dining room, his face pale. Read more ⮕

Nikki Haley Warns Republican Jewish Coalition: Trump Might Not Be Pro-Israel Next TimeSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Brooklyn pro-Palestinian rally draws thousands as Israel enters ‘second stage’ of war with HamasAn pro-Palestinian rally in Brooklyn, New York, attracted thousands of demonstrators Saturday, with many carrying Palestinian flags and holding signs critical of Israel. Read more ⮕

Israel presses into Gaza as pro-Palestinian protests spread worldwideAn airport in southern Russia closed overnight after a crowd of protesters stormed the tarmac upon the arrival of a flight from Tel Aviv. An official called the riot a 'gross violation of law.' Read more ⮕

Israel Presses Into Gaza As Pro-Palestinian Protests Spread WorldwideAn airport in southern Russia closed overnight after a crowd of protesters stormed the tarmac upon the arrival of a flight from Tel Aviv. An official called the riot a 'gross violation of law.' Read more ⮕