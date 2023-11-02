Grant Williams, Tim Hardaway Jr. Lead Dallas Mavs to 4-0 with Clutch Win Over Chicago Bulls.

Coming into tonight's game, Luka Doncic had averaged 22.8 points, 8.8 assists and 8.5 rebounds in eight career games against the Bulls while shooting just 41.4 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from deep. On Wednesday, he finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists while shooting just 5-16 overall. On this night, Doncic's teammates picked up the slack for him.

Grant Williams led the Mavs in scoring with 25 points on 7-9 shooting from 3-point range. The 24-year-old also had five rebounds, one assist and one steal while being a +13 on the night. Tim Hardaway Jr. added in 24 points of his own off the bench. It's still extremely early in the season, but Hardaway has certainly thrown his name into the Sixth Man of the Year hat.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic takes flight as three Chicago Bulls look on.Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Rookie big man Dereck Lively go his third consecutive start in this one, and he finished with seven points on 3-5 shooting. He also had career-highs with 13 rebounds and six assists while adding two steals and a block as well. He was a team-high +15 on the night. The 19-year-old still has a long way to go, but he's certainly on the right track, and the Mavs are pleased with the progress he's made since Summer League play in the offseason..

Next up, the Mavs will have their biggest test of the season so far, as they'll take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on the road on Friday night. The Nuggets suffered their first loss of the year on Wednesday in blowout fashion against the Minnesota Timberwolves, so they'll the defending champs will be highly motivated to get back on track with the Mavs in town this weekend.

