Grant Recipients to Develop eSports Program to Confront Foreign Propaganda in Eastern Europe

Grant recipients must leverage the popularity of video games in eastern Europe to develop an eSports program providing players lessons on how to confront ' foreign propaganda and disinformation' in online gaming spaces. The lessons would coincide with competitive training sessions aimed at forming a talent pipeline to professional Ukrainian teams. The Biden administration has contended Russia employs disinformation as one of its most significant and extensive weapons.

In February, President Joe Biden directed support to independent media in announcing additional sanctions and restrictions on Russia. 'The American people and people around the world understand that the stakes of this fight extend far beyond Ukraine,' Biden said. 'If Russia does not pay the price for its death and destruction, it will keep going. And the costs to the United States—along with our NATO Allies and partners in Europe and around the world—will rise.' 'Foreign governments or other foreign actors often try to influence the politics and policies of other countries,' the council noted. 'They may, for example, advocate for and try to shape other countries' foreign policies in ways that benefit their political, economic, and military interests.' Biden has urged Congress to provide Ukraine funding in an aid package that has since stalled

