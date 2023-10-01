Grant program for Black women entrepreneurs blocked by federal appeals court

Week 4's Booms and Busts: Bills thump Dolphins, but hard to find fantasy value outside of star duo

Week 4's Booms and Busts: Bills thump Dolphins, but hard to find fantasy value outside of star duo

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Read more:

WOKVNews »

US appeals court blocks venture capital fund's grant program for Black womenA federal appeals court on Saturday blocked a small venture capital fund from awarding grants to businesses run by Black women at the urging of the anti-affirmative action activist behind the successful U.S. Supreme Court challenge to race-conscious college admissions policies.

US appeals court blocks venture capital fund's grant program for Black women By ReutersUS appeals court blocks venture capital fund's grant program for Black women

Venture capital firm's grant program for black women blocked by US appeals courtVenture capital firm Fearless Fund had its grant program for black female business owners blocked by a United States appellate court Saturday.

Grant program for Black women entrepreneurs blocked by federal appeals courtA federal appeals court has temporarily halted a venture capital firm’s grant program for businesses run by Black women. The 2-1 decision by the Atlanta-based 11th U.S.

Grant program for Black women entrepreneurs blocked by federal appeals courtA federal appeals court has temporarily halted a venture capital firm’s grant program for businesses run by Black women

Federal court halts grant program for Black female entrepreneursIn issuing an injunction, the appellate panel sided with a conservative group that alleges the Fearless Fund’s program amounts to reverse discrimination.