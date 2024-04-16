Grant Morrison Shares Original Joker Design for Batman: R.I.P.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Joker has had many frightening looks throughout the years, but the one designed by Grant Morrison for Batman: R.I.P. might be the most terrifying of all. The 2008 storyline saw the Dark Knight pushed to the brink by a gallery of deadly villains, with the Clown Prince of Crime joining in on the dance of death that led to Batman’s ultimate "demise.
While known primarily as a writer, Morrison is also a talented artist. In previous installments of Xanaduum, Morrison shared how they make thumbnails for their comics as a part of their own process, even if the eventual artist drawing the story never sees them. A number of characters and villains established in Morrison's Batman run have been reappearing in current DC storylines, including Zur-En-Arrh in Batman by writer Chip Zdarsky and Doctor Hurt in Detective Comics by writer Ram V.
