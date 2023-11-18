Granite Hills High School Running Backs Shine as Teammates

They hear it every day in practice — usually and a decibel level that can be heard across campus. 'Pad level!' 'Get low! Stay down!' 'Go forward! Deliver a blow!' Granite Hills High School running backs Max Turner and Pablo Jackson have listened well. Turner and Jackson, both juniors, have combined to put up 1,694 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns for 11-0 Granite Hills heading into Saturday night's San Diego Section Open Division championship game .

The Eagles' showdown with 11-0 Lincoln kicks off at 7 p.m. inside Snapdragon Stadium. 'If Max and Pablo didn't share the carries, their stats would be way up there, and people would be talking about one of them,' said Granite Hills coach Kellan Cobbs. 'But they're great teammates. They get what we're trying to do, the fact that we have a very good quarterback (freshman Zachary Benitez) and we're trying to keep everyone fresh. They're sacrificing individual honors for the good of the tea





