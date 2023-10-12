Grand National to reduce number of horses to 34 and soften fences in bid to make famous race safer

LONDON (AP) — The Grand National is implementing a series of significant changes, taking effect from next year, in an effort to make the world’s most famous steeplechase safer for horses and jockeys.

They include reducing the field from 40 horses — the size since 1984 — to 34, softening the fences by using foam and rubber toe boards, and moving the first fence closer to the start to stop horses building up too much speed.

The race will also start earlier in the day, so the course stays as soft as possible, and the horses will set off from a standing start. Sixteen horses have died in the Grand National since the turn of the century. The race, which takes place over 30 fences and typically in front of 70,000 spectators at Aintree and a global TV audience, is among the biggest occasions on the British sporting calendar and is also regarded as one of the most dangerous horse races in the world because of the size of the fences. headtopics.com

“That means our sport, like many other sports have done, needs to recognize when action needs to be taken to evolve because the safety and care of horses and jockeys will always be our No. 1 priority.

The changes will be made following a review that included gathering insights from independent research papers into racehorse welfare, statistical data analysis relating to the race over many years and after taking the views of the racing industry, the British Horseracing Authority, campaigner World Horse Welfare, as well as jockeys and trainers. headtopics.com

The RSPCA, which is Britain’s largest animal welfare charity, welcomed the changes and said it was pleased to see the racing authorities taking horse welfare seriously.“There are lots of people who don’t like change but all sports change,” Walsh said. “Soccer is not the same game it was 30 or even 15 years ago and looking at the Rugby World Cup, rugby has had to evolve.

2023 United States Grand Prix Grand Prix 2023 Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Austin Three-Peat Coming For Mad MaxFormula 1 2023 United States Grand Prix Grand Prix odds, picks, and predictions. F1 betting picks and driver odds at Circuit of the Americas on October 22.

