Granada Beats Reno 4-3 in Bishop Gorman Tournament

Granada remained undefeated as they beat Reno 4-3 in the opening round of the Bishop Gorman tournament in Las Vegas. Granada scored three runs in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead, but Reno responded with two runs in the fourth to tie the game.

In the bottom of the seventh, Granada's Boyd hit a bases-loaded single to drive in the winning run. Granada is now 13-0 and off to their best start since 2013.

