Granada and San Ramon Valley to Meet in Bishop Gorman Invitational Championship

Granada and San Ramon Valley are set to face off in the Bishop Gorman Invitational championship in Las Vegas . Granada remains undefeated this season, while San Ramon Valley is starting to find its rhythm.

Granada recently defeated St. Rita-Chicago 12-0 and Legend of Parker, Colorado 10-1.

