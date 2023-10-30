HEAD TOPICS

Grace Potter is riding a ‘Mother Road’ from Route 66 to Cleveland’s Agora

 / Source: clevelanddotcom

The combination of the pandemic, a miscarriage and other life stresses put Grace Potter on a 'Mother Road' -- cross-country driving trips that inspired the songs and characters found on her latest album. The Vermont singer and songwriter's brings that trip to town on Saturday, Nov. 4, with a show at the Agor.

got in her car in July of 2021 to bring it from Topanga Canyon near Los Angeles to her family’s new home in Vermont, it was an exercise in self-preservation rather than music-making.

But it -- and the three other long-haul journeys that followed -- have led to "a new arc of my career as a creative person," starting with her latest album, "Mother Road."

