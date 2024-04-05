Grace Cummings' Latest Album Evokes the Spirit of Laurel Canyon

The Australian singer-songwriter’s Jonathan Wilson -produced latest is a testament to her talents as a performer, as her voice arrives with force and star-power. We all know what it means for a songwriter to evoke “ Laurel Canyon ,” even if—like myself—you’ve never set foot a hundred miles from the storied Los Angeles locale. The canyon is counterculture, the canyon is flowery dresses, long mustaches, natural beauty and lots and lots of grass that contains multitudes.

The canyon is boomer idealism, commodified serenity and whitewashed history. “Love and the Canyon,” from Grace Cummings’ newest record, was recorded in Laurel Canyon and is not free of the signifiers that its name suggests. Ornate, relaxed and graceful, it’s a song that takes Cummings from her birthplace of Melbourne, Australia to the sunny hills of California—even if it does come with a bit of biting sarcasm shading its edges

