Governor Wes Moore Provides Updates on Recovery Efforts Following Key Bridge Collapse

Governor Wes Moore provides updates on recovery efforts on April 4, 2024, at the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Headquarters Thursday following the collapse of the Key Bridge. Since the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, commercial activity at the Port of Baltimore slowed down. But, it has not completely stopped, said Gov. Wes Moore during a news conference Thursday.

This comes after a container ship that was leaving the city of Baltimore collided with the Key Bridge on March 26, sending eight people into the water -- six were presumed dead. The people who died were all construction workers working a late shift on the bridge that night. Since then, life at the Port of Baltimore has become more quiet. Commercial vessels that were supposed to arrive at the port were being rerouted after the collapse, affecting many businesses. "We need to make sure that the port stays open, even if the channel is closed," he sai

