Governments join rescue effort as airlines face Israel insurance alert

Israeli flag carrier El Al said it would operate 12 extra flights on Wednesday and Thursday to and from Athens, Rome, Madrid, Bucharest, New York, Paris, Larnaca and Istanbul.

The latest move came as the combined death toll reported by both sides following the weekend attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas and retaliatory strikes by Israeli forces reached Israel's parliamentary finance committee said late on Tuesday it would debate authorising state guarantees for providing war risk insurance for Israeli airlines.

A senior official at insurance industry body Lloyd’s Market Association said Israel is not on a commonly used list of high-risk areas for aviation, but that it made sense for underwriters to seek to control their exposure given the escalating violence. headtopics.com

The minister, who the Czech government said was the first foreign official to visit Israel since the attacks, did not rule out sending another repatriation flight to Israel."I spoke to our citizens. They tried to contact the airlines several times, but couldn't get through," said Lipavsky.

The country is preparing to send a C-130 Hercules military transporter to Israel, a foreign ministry spokesperson said. "We have increased flights in several hubs in the world and will continue to increase as much as we can."on Thursday and Friday, people familiar with the matter said late on Tuesday, following negotiations between German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr., which has suspended normal flights to and from Israel until Dec. headtopics.com

Passengers have complained of mounting costs especially for leaving Israel, but airlines deny driving up prices.

