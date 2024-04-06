Government Officials Silent on New Clandestine Gravesites in Mexico

Government officials remain quiet about a new series of clandestine gravesites used by drug cartels that may hold as many as 170 bodies in the Mexican state of Colima . Local news outlets claim government officials refuse to discuss the findings, claiming electoral season restrictions. The mass graves appear to have been made this week or in recent days. Due to the lack of information being released by authorities, the details of the case remain unknown.

The mass graves were found by state and federal authorities in the municipality of Ixtlahuacan, Colima, Colima Noticias The U.S. Department of State currently labels the state of Colima as one that should be avoided due to widespread violence. The region has a strong presence of gunmen from Cartel Jalisco New Generation, as well as from smaller independent organizations. Crime scene technicians searched the areas and collected a large number of bodies. However, government officials have not released a figur

Mexico Clandestine Gravesites Drug Cartels Bodies Colima Violence

