Gov. Shapiro Appoints New Members to Charter Appeals Board, Expanding School Choice Options

Gov. Josh Shapiro nominated new members this week to the state board responsible for reviewing charter school appeals, potentially leading to more school choice options in Pennsylvania. The board has been controversial, with traditional public school advocates objecting to its ability to bypass local school board decisions.

