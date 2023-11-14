Gov. Ron DeSantis Losing Support in Key Battleground States

Gov. Ron DeSantis is losing support in key battleground states like New Hampshire, with more candidates ahead of him in the polls than just Trump. A new poll shows that only 7% of voters would support DeSantis in the 2024 GOP primary, a significant decline from his previous polling numbers. Even Chris Christie, who has lower polling numbers, has surpassed DeSantis with 9% of voters supporting him.

NBCNEWS: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley emerge as top contenders in GOP primaryFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley are emerging as the top contenders in the GOP presidential primary campaign, with other candidates dropping out or fading away. DeSantis urged his campaign's finance committee to recruit donors from Sen. Tim Scott's operation, while Haley announced a $10 million ad campaign in Iowa and New Hampshire.

9NEWS: Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign to Invest $10 Million in AdvertisingNikki Haley's campaign plans to reserve $10 million in advertising across Iowa and New Hampshire, aiming to gain an advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

ABC: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Visits Kibbutz Near Gaza BorderFormer New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie visits Kibbutz Kfar Aza near the Gaza Border in Israel, meeting with government officials and victims of terrorist attacks. He surveys the destroyed kibbutz, which was attacked by Hamas militants in October.

CBSNEWS: Nikki Haley's Campaign Books $10 Million Ad Campaign in Iowa and New HampshireNikki Haley's presidential campaign announced it will be booking $10 million worth of television, radio and digital ads in Iowa and New Hampshire. The ad campaign is set to launch in December and will run through the Republican caucuses in Iowa and the New Hampshire primary. The campaign aims to solidify Haley's lead against Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire and improve her standing in Iowa.

10TV: Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign to Reserve $10 Million in AdvertisingNikki Haley's presidential campaign will reserve $10 million in television, radio and digital advertising across Iowa and New Hampshire beginning in the first week of December, a massive investment designed to give the former United Nations ambassador an advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

