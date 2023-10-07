Gov. Newsom signs law requiring big businesses to disclose emissions

Large businesses in California will have to disclose a wide range of planet-warming emissions under a new law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Saturday — the most sweeping mandate of its kind in the nation.

The law, SB 253, will bring more transparency to the public about how big businesses contribute to climate change, and it could nudge them to evaluate how they can reduce their emissions, advocates say. They argue many businesses already disclose some of their emissions to the state.

The measure could create"duplicative" work if the federal standards are adopted, the chamber and other groups wrote in an alert opposing the bill. "We look forward to working with the Governor's office on SB 253 clean-up legislation that will address some of the major concerns of our members, particularly the impact on small business," Barrera said."The tools developed to meet the goals of SB 253 must be cost-effective and useful."California has made major strides to set trends on climate policy in recent years. headtopics.com

"These companies are doing business in California," Wiener said."It's important for Californians to know ... what their carbon footprint is." Seventeen states already have inventories requiring major emitters to disclose their direct emissions, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. But the new California mandates will be go beyond that to make companies report a wide range of direct and indirect emissions.

