Gov. Inslee tests positive for COVID-19, again

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19, and it’s not the first time.
On Thursday, a news release from his office said he had mild symptoms, including a mild cough.Inslee was exposed to someone who tested positive before he received his updated booster shot on Wednesday night.“COVID remains with us and vaccination remains as important as ever,” Inslee said. “We are so appreciative that we have this vaccine that has the ability to keep you out of the hospital or worse. I’m glad I received it and encourage others to take advantage.”
