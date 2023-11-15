Gourmet Blues Concert Series Launches in San Diego to Fill Void Left by Demise of Blues Festival

The demise of the 12-year-old AimLoan.com San Diego Blues Festival after its 2022 edition was a disappointment for anyone who values this vibrant American music style, which helped lay the foundation for jazz, rock, funk, hip-hop and more. While no new festival has been launched here yet, some veteran area music devotees are now seeking to at least partially fill the void with this weekend's launch of the Gourmet Blues Concert Series.

To be held once a month at Humphreys Backstage Live, the series kicks off Saturday with Detroit vocal dynamo Thornetta Davis and San Diego music mainstay Bill Magee. The use of 'gourmet' in the title refers not just to the musical fare, but to the series' music-and-dining ticket package, which includes the concert and a three-course, pre-show meal at the adjacent Humphreys Restaurant. Detroit native Davis is equally skilled singing blues, jazz, soul and gospel. Rock fans may know her best for her soulful backing vocals on Bob Seger's 1991 album, 'The Fire Inside,' and on several Kid Rock release

