Gore, gunfights and hostage-taking scar kibbutz dwellers

Atias was one of the first-responders who went into Beeri in southern Israel in the aftermath of a raid by Hamas, part of a wider assault that was the deadliest Palestinian

"I thought I'd seen enough but nothing could prepare me for what happened there. The smell of bodies - as many times as I've showered this week - I can't get that smell out," the 36-year-old Atias told Reuters on his way back from Beeri.

Atias said he saw the bodies of scores of men, women and children who had been gunned down or blown up by militants. "There were bodies lying on the street in huge quantities, wounded people screaming for help, and we had to decide who to treat because we didn't have enough manpower," he said.On the grass of the kibbutz on Wednesday evening, bodies in white body bags were laid out in rows.The Israeli military said it killed dozens of Hamas gunmen in the Beeri area. headtopics.com

Beeri, an agricultural kibbutz three miles from Gaza which once hosted Gazan farm workers - and still supports the families it has had contact with - was one of the first towns hit by Hamas's attack.Militants killed indiscriminately and kidnapped children and elderly people, witnesses and family members said.

"My son was kidnapped. He'll be 16 years old in two weeks," said Mir Shani, a 46-year-old physiotherapist from Beeri. Militants stormed Shani's ex-wife's home, got into the shelter she and her children were hiding in, and took all males present - Shani's son, the father of another family from the kibbutz and another boy, Shani said. headtopics.com

"They took them ... into a black car and they drove away," he said. "I believe he's alive and hope he's being treated well. I'm hopeful he'll come back.""I saw a group trying to enter my front yard. I opened fire and they replied with a burst.

