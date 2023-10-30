GOP senators demand enhanced border security plan from Biden over threats by ‘global terrorist groups’

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republicans are demanding the Biden administration show Congress a plan by next week to crack down on national security threats at the southern border after a record number of people on the FBI’s terror watch list were arrested by border officials last month. A letter led by Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.

Border officials arrested 18 people on the FBI’s terror watch list in September, according to numbers released earlier this month, making fiscal year 2023 a historic high for such encounters at the southern border. In addition to those crossing the border, lawmakers want to see a plan for addressing 'the possibility of hundreds of thousands of individuals having entered the country undetected in the past two years,' whose threat-levels have not been assessed.

